AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $976,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 21.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

