AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMM stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

