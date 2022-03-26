AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,145,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

