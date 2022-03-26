Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Lowered to €2,800.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $20.41 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

