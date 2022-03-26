Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

