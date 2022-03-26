Adobe Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.37.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

