ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 5,437,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,667. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

