ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of ACMR opened at $21.75 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $388.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

