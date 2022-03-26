Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
