Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.49 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

