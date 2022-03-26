Abcam (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.67) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 714.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,273.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,482.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17).

In other news, insider Michael Baldock purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($132,266.98).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

