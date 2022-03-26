Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.