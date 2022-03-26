ABB Ltd (ABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.