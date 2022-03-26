AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 583.3% in March

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKFRY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 418,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

