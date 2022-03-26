AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AAON opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

