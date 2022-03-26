9,000 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.