$79.78 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce $79.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.20 million and the lowest is $79.36 million. Certara posted sales of $66.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $355.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CERT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 453,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. Certara has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,430. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

