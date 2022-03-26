756 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

EWJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,966. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

