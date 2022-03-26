7,016 Shares in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THFF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

