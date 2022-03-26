$691.77 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $691.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.00 million and the lowest is $678.00 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $634.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -227.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

