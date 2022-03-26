$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.26 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 386,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

