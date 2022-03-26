66 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.29.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $351.07 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.