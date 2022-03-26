647 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

