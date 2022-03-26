$4.56 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) will report sales of $4.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,738. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

