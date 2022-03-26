3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on III. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

