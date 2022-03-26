3,937 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of BC opened at $83.38 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.