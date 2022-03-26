204 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $457.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

