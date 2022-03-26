$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 774,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.35.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.