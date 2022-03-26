$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 774,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

