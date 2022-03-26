$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.40. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 394,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.