$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

