$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.