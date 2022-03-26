$161.31 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce $161.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.43 million and the lowest is $156.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $77.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $758.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $773.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $926.17 million, with estimates ranging from $918.68 million to $933.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,591,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 243,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,142. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

