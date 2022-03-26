1,554 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

