1,540 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

