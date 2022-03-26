$150.53 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce $150.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.40 million and the highest is $151.20 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.
NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
