$132.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report $132.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $588.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TGLS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 258,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

