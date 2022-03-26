$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) to post sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $558.26. 1,754,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,658. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $544.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.72.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.