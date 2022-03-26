$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $558.26. 1,754,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,658. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $544.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

