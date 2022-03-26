124,335 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

