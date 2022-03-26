$117.30 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Payoneer Global reported sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

