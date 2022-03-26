11,245 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. 735,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,373. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

