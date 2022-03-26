$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.28 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

