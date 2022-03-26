$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,817. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

