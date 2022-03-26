$1.31 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

