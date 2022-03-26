-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

GBT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 755,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,471. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

