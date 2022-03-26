-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) to announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

GBT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 755,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,471. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.