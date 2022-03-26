$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $900.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $48.37 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

