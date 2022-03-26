$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club also posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

