$0.47 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 1,735,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,545. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

