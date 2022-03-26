-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

