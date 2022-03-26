-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. 379,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,012. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.