-$0.05 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.87. 3,058,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

