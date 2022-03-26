$0.03 EPS Expected for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StoneCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. StoneCo posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StoneCo.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 14,017,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,707. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

